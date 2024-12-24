New Telegraph

December 24, 2024
GOtv Boxing Night 32: Organisers Assure Fans Of Adequate Security

Flykite Productions, the organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have assured fans of robust security arrangements for the 32nd edition of the premier boxing event, scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Themed: ‘Boxing Jamz Music,’ the event promises an electrifying blend of intense boxing action and top-tier entertainment.

Fans can look forward to live performances by the iconic R&B group Style Plus, Afrobeats artists Mayorkun and YKB, and a comedy session by the popular MC Lively.

In an official statement, Flykite Productions emphasised their commitment to ensuring a secure and orderly experience for all attendees.

“Over the past 31 editions of GOtv Boxing Night, we have maintained an impeccable security record. The safety of our fans remains our utmost priority.

For this edition, both the Police and experienced private security operatives from a reputable firm will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable event,” the statement read.

Also scheduled for the night is a national super welterweight title fight between Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez and Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo, while Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun face off with Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu in the light welterweight category.

