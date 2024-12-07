GOtv Boxing Night 32: Mayorkun, YKB, MC to Perform Live

Share

Award-winning Afrobeat’s artist, Mayorkun; rising star, YKB, and ace comedian, MC Lively are billed to perform live at GOtv Boxing Night 32, which will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on December 26.

This was contained in a statement by the event organisers, Flykite Productions. The event, tagged “Boxing Jamz Music,” is a fusion of music and sport, as it will feature six boxing bouts.

According to Flykite Productions, the event’s objective is to provide end-of-the-year fun for music and boxing fans all in one space.

“It is a party under the Lagos skies. It is a big party. We will give the fans a mind-blowing package of entertainment and sports as part of their festive season fun. We have Mayorkun, YKB and the incredibly hilarious MC Lively in the line-up. This is the first time we’re adding comedy to the lineup, and we’re hoping it’s going to be a memorable experience for everyone in attendance,” said Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions.

Past editions of the show featured top artists like Burna Boy, Teni, and 9ice. Mayorkun, famous for hits like Eleko and Let Me Know and winner of the 2018 Headies Next Rated Award, will take the stage alongside YKB, the rising star behind the song San Siro featuring Joeboy. Adding a fresh twist, the hilarious MC Lively will bring comedy into the mix.

Share

Please follow and like us: