GOtv Boxing Night 32: ‘Gentle Boy’ Confident Of Victory Against “Armor Tanka”

Share

West African Boxing Union (WABU) super featherweight champion, Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu, has expressed confidence ahead of his clash with Jafaru ‘Armor Tanka’ Suleiman at GOtv Boxing Night 32, scheduled for December 26 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The challenge bout is one of six thrilling fights lined up for the event, themed: ‘Boxing Jamz Music’, which promises an exciting blend of boxing and entertainment.

Gentle Boy is looking to relive the glory of his title-winning night at GOtv Boxing Night 31. “This fight takes place exactly a year after I won the WABU title.

That night was the highlight of my career, and it still feels like yesterday. It gives me the morale booster I need. The fight against Alidu Sulemana was tough, but his style is similar to Tanka’s.

That experience has given me the confidence to claim another victory,” he said. Olowu boasts an impressive professional record of 18 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses from 21 fights.

Armor Tanka enters the ring with an equally formidable record of 16 wins (13 by knockout) and just one loss. The night will feature five other bouts with music performances by Mayorkun and YKB, and comic interludes by MC Lively.

The headline bouts of the night will see Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun face off with Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu in the light welterweight category while Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez and Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo will battle for the national super welterweight title.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"