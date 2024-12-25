GOtv Boxing Night 32: Fans To Win GOtv Decoders

Share

Flykite Productions, organisers of the highly anticipated GOtv Boxing Night, have announced that fans attending the event will have the chance to win GOtv decoders at the venue.

Theme: “Boxing Jamz Music,” the event set to take place at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on December 26, will feature boxing bouts, alongside live performances by celebrated music stars Mayorku, Styl Plus, YKB, and star comedian, MC Lively.

Flykite Productions explained that fans would win decoders through raffle draws that would be held between bouts. “Fans at the venue, regardless of the ticket category, stand an equal chance of winning a GOtv decoder.

Entry ticket numbers will be used to conduct the draws, and winners will be announced during the event,” the organisers said.

Top-tier boxing bouts include the national super welterweight title fight between Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez and Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo, the much-anticipated light welterweight clash between Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun and Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu.

In the other bouts, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will square up against Imole “System” Oloyede in a thrilling national super featherweight challenge;

Akintunde Abolade will face Emmanuel Abimbola in the national super flyweight category; Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu will confront Jafaru “Tanka” Suleiman in a national super welterweight challenge, while Kehinde Owoeye and Emmanuel Bamidele will face-off in the amateur flyweight category.

Share

Please follow and like us: