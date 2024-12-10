GOtv Boxing Night 32: Enuoshe Seeks Revenge Against Fally Boy

Share

Super welterweight boxer, Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez, has vowed to exact revenge on Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo when they meet at GOtv Boxing Night 32 for the national super welterweight title fight.

The bout is one of the six lined up for the event, which will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on December 26.

Tagged: “Boxing Jams Music”, the event is a fusion of sport and entertainment, as it will feature live performances by muscians, Mayorkun AKA “The Mayor of Lagos,” and YKB, as well as comedian MC Lively.

In September, Enuoshe lost to the more experienced Fally Boy in via a unanimous decision.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated fight, Enuoshe said he is convinced that he now has the perfect opportunity to not just avenge his loss but also to win the national title.

“I have two objectives. One is to avenge my defeat a few months ago, while the other is to win the title. Both are very important and one is dependent on the other.

This is the fight that matters because this is the one people will remember the most. I was close the last time. Now, I want to get the job done,” he said. Fally Boy is undefeated as a professional, with eight of his 14 wins coming via knockouts.

Enuoshe won one and lost the other of his two professional fights. Also scheduled for the night is the light welter – weight category fight between Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun and Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu. The super featherweight category will see Jafaru “Armour Tanka” Suleiman duel with Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu.

