GOtv Boxing Night 32: “Badoo” Vows To Punish “Ese

Share

Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun, the youngest winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and best boxer prize at GOtv Boxing Night, has pledged to punish his opponent, Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu at the December edition of the show.

The fight headlines the “Boxing Jamz Music” carnival, billed for the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on December 26. The night promises an exciting blend of top-tier boxing, electrifying music performances by Afrobeats artists YKB and Mayorkun, and comic performances by MC Lively.

Badoo took home the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and a cash prize of N1 million as the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 31 in May. Speaking from his La – gos training camp on Monday, the confident “Badoo” channelled the bravado of his mentor, Muhammad Ali.

He promised a dominant performance, warning his opponent of a punishing defeat. “I am the youngest WABU title holder, and I will not shy away from any challenger in my category.

I assure you, Ese won’t last the distance. I will show no mercy. I will punish him for daring to challenge me,” Badoo declared. Badoo boasts an impressive record of five knockouts in 11 professional fights and remains undefeated.

His opponent, Ese, enters the ring with a less favourable record of six losses in 10 fights. Also scheduled for the night is a national super welterweight title fight between Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez and Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo.

The other bouts will see Akintunde Abolade square up against Emmanuel Abimbola in the national super flyweight category; Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will battle Imole “System”

Share

Please follow and like us: