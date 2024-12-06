GOtv Boxing Night 32: ‘Armor Tanka’ Eyes Knockout Win Against Olowu

Share

Explosive feather – weight boxer Jafaru “Armor Tanka” Suleiman has declared thahe aimsis to floor his opponent, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu at GOtv Boxing Night 32.

The two knockout specialists will face each other in a super featherweight challenge bout at the event scheduled for Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on December 26.

Tanka, who suffered the first defeat of his professional career earlier this year, said Gentle Boy is an opponent he ranks highly with, promising to defeat him by knockout.

“Olowu is not at my level and he’s not even on the list of opponents I consider tough. My name and record speak for me. I don’t talk much. I will knock him out like I always do opponents,” he said.

Tanka has a record of 16 wins and 13 knockouts, while Gentle Boy boasts 18 wins, 12 knockouts, and three losses from his 21 professional fights. The night will feature five other bouts with music and comic performances in between.

Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun and Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu. Will square up in the light welterweight category; Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez and Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo will battle for the national super welterweight title; Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will confront Imole “System” Oloyede in the national super featherweight challenge;

Akintunde Abolade will square up against Emmanuel Abimbola in the national super flyweight category, while Kehinde Owoeye and Emmanuel Bamidele will face-off in the amateur flyweight category.

The boxing showpiece sponsored by GOtv will be broadcast live on SuperSport channels across 50 African countries.

