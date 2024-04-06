GOtv Boxing Night 31: Baddo vows to punish Apata Roro

Fast-rising boxer, Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun, has vowed to punish the more experienced Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, in their national welterweight chal- lenge fight at GOtv Boxing Night 31. The boxing showpiece event, scheduled for the Mo- lade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on May 1, will feature seven bouts, including a West African Boxing Union (WABU) title fight between Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla, and current champion, Segun “War” Adeyemi, both of Ni- geria. Speaking ahead of the fight, “Baddo” said he has the box of tricks to see off his opponent. “I took this fight to show how good I am. People talk of experience, but I will show that age is just a number in boxing. How long can he go? How strong is Apata Roro? I have what it takes to beat him, and I will shock him,” he said.

The Ibadan-based Apata Roro has a record of two wins, one draw, and nine defeats, while Baddo has two wins from his two professional fights. Also scheduled for the night is a national flyweight challenge fight between current champion, Sifon ‘Best’ Iwatt, and Sikiru Ogunyaju. The national lightweight category will see Emmanuel Abimbo- la square up against Azeez Ayobami; Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight; Hammed ‘Ese’ Ganiyu will confront Yusuf Ogunbumi in the light welter- weight category, while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Arabambi “Power” Ojo will slug it out in the super featherweight category.