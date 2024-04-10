Gotv Boxing Night 31: Adeyemi Declares ‘War’ On ‘Spirit’

Current West African Boxing Union (WABU) light welterweight champion, Segun “War” Adeyemi has declared that Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla is in real trouble, ahead of their upcoming WABU title fight at GOtv Boxing Night. ‘War’ will face ‘Spirit’ in one of the seven bouts scheduled to be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on May 1.

Spirit had earlier stated that he aimed to snatch the tile from War on the night. In a counter boast, ‘War’ during an interview at his training base on Monday said, “I see any opponent that faces me as an evil ‘Spirit”, and I have declared total war against any man or spirit that will be facing me in the ring. There will be no hiding place for any kind of ‘Spirit’ at Teslim Balogun this coming May Day.”

Both boxers will have their unbeaten record at stake when they face off in the 10-round title fight. ‘War’ has a record of 10 wins, one draw, and seven knockouts from 11 fights, while Spirit has a record of 12 wins and four knockouts in his professional career.