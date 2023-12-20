GOtv Boxing Night 30: Olowu gets new opponent for WABU title fight

National welterweight title holder, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, will now face off with Alidu Sulemana of Ghana, for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) super welterweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 30.

This was contained in a statement issued by Flykite Productions, the organisers of the premier boxing event. Olowu was billed to fight Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah, who pulled out of the fight for personal reasons.

“Olowu will face another Ghanaian, Alidu Sulemana, for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) super welterweight title at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on December 26. Ansa pulled out for personal reasons, and his compatriot has taken up the challenge,” the statement said.

Sulemana has a record of 10 wins and eight knockouts from his 10 professional fights, while Olowu has a record of 15 wins and one defeat from his 16 professional fights.

Also scheduled for the night is a national super flyweight title bout between Sifon “Best” Iwatt and Saheed Azeez. In the other fights of the night, Arabambi Ojo and Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi will square up in a national bantamweight challenge bout; Ayanfe Adeoye will face Ahmed Ganiyu in a national light welterweight category bout; Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba will square up against Christopher Ucheji, in the national super welterweight category, while national cruiserweight champion, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, will face Blessing Abisoye, in a female national challenge fight.

Sponsored by GOtv and supported by Supa Komando, Classic FM, Beat FM, Nigeria Info FM, PulseNg and LegitNg, GOtv Boxing Night 30 will broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2 (ww ch 64 Channel).