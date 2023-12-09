GOtv Boxing Night 30: I’m Coming for Revenge Against Tito, Says Abisoye

Blessing Abisoye, the female cruiserweight boxer, has vowed to avenge her defeat to Bolati- to “Black Tito” Oluwole, when they face each other in a national cruiserweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 30 on 26 Decem- ber. In October last year, Abisoye lost to “Black Tito’, via a unanimous decision, setting the stage for a grudge match against her opponent, who claimed the national title at GOtv Boxing Night 29.

Their fight is one of the six scheduled for the boxing showpiece event at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. In a telephone interview from her training base in Benin, Edo State, Abisoye said she is storming Lagos for revenge. “I see this as a grudge fight. Boxing is a sport and at times, it’s the judges who decide the fight. The last fight was decided by the judges.

This time, I want to give my best fight and I am well prepared for this. I won’t promise that I will win via a knockout, but I am sure that I’m coming to Lagos for revenge,” she said. Abisoye has a record of one win and one defeat from her two professional fights, while ‘Black Tito’ has won all of her eight professional bouts, with a record of five knockouts.

In the other bouts of the night, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu will face Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah, for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) super welterweight title, while Sifon “Best” Iwatt, and Saheed Azeez will slug it out for the national super flyweight title.