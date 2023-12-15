GOtv Boxing Night 30: I’ll Beat Ucheji Again, Says ‘Big Name’

Super Welterweight boxer, Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba, has said his opponent at GOtv Boxing Night 30, Christopher Ucheji, will fall again, when they face off on December 26.

Having defeated Ucheji earlier this year, ‘Big Name’ said the fight, scheduled for the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, will end in his favour, like the first encounter. “We fought in May and I defeated him.

It was a unanimous decision, and I will do it again. I am in a better shape than when we met earlier, which means he should expect a tougher match,” ‘Big Name’ said. The boxing event will also feature five other fights, including two title bouts.

Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, will face off with Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah, for the West African Boxing Union super welterweight title, while Sifon “Best” Iwatt and Saheed Azeez, will slug it out for the national super fly- weight title.