Gospel Singer, Toun Soetan Dies At 73

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Toun Soetan, popularly known as Evangelist Shouet, has died at the age of 73.

The respected evangelist and gospel music icon, who was widely recognised for composing the popular Christian chorus ‘Darling Jesus’ died on Friday, 13 March, 2026.

Reacting to her death, former Secretary of the Oyo State chapter of the Entertainment Writers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Kunle Bakare, described the late musician as a divinely gifted minister whose songs carried powerful spiritual messages.

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He noted that the late singer will be remembered for her music college, where she trained so many gospel music players.

Another gospel musician Peters Olusegun also confirmed the news of her passage in a Facebook post where he wrote, “We just lost another legend this morning, Mummy Toun Soetan. May the Lord be with the family and Daddy Titus Soetan.”