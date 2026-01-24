Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi Welcomes First Grandchild

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has joyfully announced the birth of her first grandchild, describing grandmotherhood as her “new favorite role.”

Taking to Instagram, the celebrated singer expressed overwhelming gratitude to God as she welcomed the newest member of her family.

In her heartfelt caption, Tope Alabi said she had long looked forward to the moment and is grateful to finally experience the joy of being a grandmother.

She also expressed pride in her daughter, Ayomikun Alabi, while welcoming her grandchild with deep appreciation and excitement.

Tope Alabi’s husband, Soji Alabi, fondly known as “Pope Soji,” also shared his joy online.

Giving thanks to God, he described the birth as a new chapter of happiness for both the Alabi and Bantale families.

He thanked Jesus for the safe delivery and congratulated their daughter and son-in-law on the precious gift.

Meanwhile, the new mother, Ayomikun Alabi, announced the arrival of her baby with maternity and newborn photos. Expressing gratitude, she wrote, “Nothing missing, nothing broken… Our God is more than good. Our angel in human form is here.”