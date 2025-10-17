Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi, Recounts Failed Relationships That Preceded Her Current Marriage

The ‘Oore Ti O Common’ singer details the painful and puzzling pattern she experienced with suitors as a young woman. Alabi revealed that upon reaching adulthood and the stage where introducing a partner to her parents became necessary, a strange and disheartening cycle began.

“When I became an adult and it was getting to a stage that I need to take men to meet my parents, something strange always come up.

The men will just tell me they need to go pray about it and afterward they will no longer reach out to me,” she said. The 54-year-old film music composer disclosed that the rejection was often delivered through spiritual reasoning.

The singer revealed that on one occasion, an intermediary informed her that a suitor had consulted prophets who advised him against pursuing the relationship with her. Alabi also estimated that “at least four men stylishly left” her in this manner.

“One of our intermediaries at a time told me that one of the men have gone to meet prophets who told him I was not okay to be married to,” she said. “Would you tell me to stop appreciating God whenever I remember that? How did I now do it that I eventually got married?

I can count like four men that stylishly left me. “Eventually, I met a man. I met the man through my boss at my workplace. The man promised to marry me. And I told him that is how all men do. I told him to go and ask about the relationship.”

Alabi disclosed that before the man decided to come for the introduction, her father had already given her hand in marriage to another suitor. “After he told my parents he was going to come for proper introduction,” she said.

“We stopped seeing. Although we did not later need him to come for the introduction again because my father that was supposed to accept him had given out my hand in marriage before he travelled.”

Alabi had previously tied the knot with Lekan Olaoye, with whom she has a daughter Ayomikun. She is married to Soji Alabi, her music producer and manager, with whom she shares three children.