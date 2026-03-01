Gospel Singer, Taiwo Adegbodu Is Dead

The Nigerian gospel industry has been thrown into mourning following the passing of gospel artiste, Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the Yoruba Adegbodu Twins.

On Sunday, March 1, Taiwo’s twin brother and musical partner, Kehinde Adegbodu, shared the tragic news on his social media page.

Correspondingly, the mangement of the duo, confirmed the development on its official Facebook page.

Fellow gospel musician, Esther Igbekele also confirmed the death on her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of Adegbodu and paid tribute to him in Yoruba.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of death had not been made public.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Taiwo performed alongside his twin brother, Kehinde Adegbodu, and both rose to prominence in the Yoruba gospel music scene after the release of their debut album, Faratimi (Lean on Me), in 1999.

Over the years, the duo became known for their spiritually uplifting and culturally rooted sound, earning a strong following within the Christian music community.

Their popular songs include Shower Your Blessing, God Concert, Emi Mimo, Igbagbo Dun, Ma Beru and Adura Mi Gba.

Taiwo Adegbodu’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow gospel artistes across the country.