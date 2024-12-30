Gospel Singer, Sunmisola Agbebi, Yinka Welcome First Child

Share

Nigerian Gospel singer, Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Rejoice, have joyfully announced the birth of their first child.

New Telegraph recalls that the 26-year-old Sunmisola Agbebi got engaged in March 2023 to her love interest, Yinka Rejoice.

The news of their newborn was announced by Sunmisola via her Instagram page on Monday, December 30.

Announcing the good news, the singer shared a photo of her baby bump with a grateful caption.

