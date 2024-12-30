New Telegraph

December 30, 2024
December 30, 2024
Gospel Singer, Sunmisola Agbebi, Yinka Welcome First Child

Nigerian Gospel singer, Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Rejoice, have joyfully announced the birth of their first child.

New Telegraph recalls that the 26-year-old Sunmisola Agbebi got engaged in March 2023 to her love interest, Yinka Rejoice.

The news of their newborn was announced by Sunmisola via her Instagram page on Monday, December 30.

Announcing the good news, the singer shared a photo of her baby bump with a grateful caption.

She wrote, “JESUS GIVES THE BEST GIFTS. We are grateful Lord ❤️.”

READ ALSO:

However, the couple has chosen to keep details such as the baby’s name, gender, and date of birth private.

Fans and colleagues have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s new chapter.

