Gospel Singer, Steve Crown Announces Engagement

Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown has taken to his social media page to announce his engagement, sparking excitement among fans and industry colleagues.
A post accompanied by a video from the proposal shows Steve Crown tenderly placing a crown on his fiancée’s head as they lovingly held hands.
However, a romantic moment ensued as they shared a warm embrace, although his fiancée’s identity remains undisclosed.
The post reads, “Officially off the market, two hearts fused by God, A walk to forever and the beginning of my best days”.
Watch the video below;
