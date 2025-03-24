Gospel Singer, Steve Crown Announces Engagement

Share

Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown has taken to his social media page to announce his engagement, sparking excitement among fans and industry colleagues.

A post accompanied by a video from the proposal shows Steve Crown tenderly placing a crown on his fiancée’s head as they lovingly held hands.

However, a romantic moment ensued as they shared a warm embrace, although his fiancée’s identity remains undisclosed.

The post reads, “Officially off the market, two hearts fused by God, A walk to forever and the beginning of my best days”.

Watch the video below;

