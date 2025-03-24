New Telegraph

Gospel Singer, Steve Crown Announces Engagement

Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown has taken to his social media page to announce his engagement, sparking excitement among fans and industry colleagues.

A post accompanied by a video from the proposal shows Steve Crown tenderly placing a crown on his fiancée’s head as they lovingly held hands.

However, a romantic moment ensued as they shared a warm embrace, although his fiancée’s identity remains undisclosed.

The post reads, “Officially off the market, two hearts fused by God, A walk to forever and the beginning of my best days”.

