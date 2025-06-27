Gospel Singer Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Girlfriend

Justice Simon Aboki of the Nasarawa State High Court 2 yesterday has sentenced to death by hanging, a gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi who killed his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, and dismembered the body of the deceased.

Ajayi, was standing trial over alleged culpable homicide of his girlfriend, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Salome Adaidu since January, 2024.

Delivering the judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Aboki said he has found Ajayi guilty of the killing and dismembering the body of the deceased.

He therefore sentenced him to death by hanging for culpable homicide. Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the convict, Umaru Yunisah, said they had done their best in defense, but the court had delivered its verdict.

He noted that it was now up to the convict and his family to appeal the judgment. On his part, Prosecuting Counsel, Barr Raymond Umaru, praised the court for upholding justice in the case.

He said the convict has 90 days to appeal the judgment. The prosecuting counsel hinted that if the convict fails to appeal the judgment within the stipulated time the Ministry of Justice would recommend to the state governor to sign the death warrant.

Reacting to the judgement, the deceased uncle, Samson Adaidu, expressed satisfaction with the judgment and thanked Nigerians for their faith and support throughout the trial.