Gospel Singer Peterson Okopi, Wife Announce Pregnancy

Popular Nigerian gospel artist Peterson Okopi and his wife, Prudent Gabriel, have joyfully announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple took to their official Instagram pages on Monday, August 25, 2025, to share the exciting news in a touching video that revealed Prudent’s baby bump.

The clip, set to a soulful melody, was captioned with the heartfelt words: “Before you were formed, I knew you – GOD.”

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow gospel music ministers, celebrating the new chapter in their marriage.

Prudent Gabriel, who is also a fashion designer and founder of Prudential Atelier, tied the knot with Okopi in 2024 in a highly celebrated wedding.

The couple has since been admired as one of Nigeria’s most inspirational power couples, with Prudent’s entrepreneurial success complementing Okopi’s rising influence in gospel music.