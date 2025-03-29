Gospel Singer, Oreoluwa Drops New Song, Urges Youths To Hold On God

Share

Nigerian gospel minister, Oreoluwa Dairo, has finally released her “Long-awaited single” entitled, ‘Your Name’.

In the new song, the singer celebrates the power and majesty of Jesus Christ and centers on the biblical truth that the name of Jesus stands above all others, inviting listeners into a profound worship experience.

According to the United Kingdom-based Nigerian gospel artiste, ‘Your Name’, came from a place of worship and revelation.

She said, “I was led to emphasize the power in the name of Jesus because in a world filled with uncertainties, His name remains the strongest refuge and hope for all.”

Dairo, in a statement, further said the song serves as an open invitation for all to join in giving God the praise He deserves.

She stated: “‘Your Name’ is unique because of its deep spiritual essence. It magnifies the power and authority in the name of Jesus, reminding believers that His name is above every other name. It is a song of worship and total surrender.

“Your Name is available in both audio and video formats, ensuring that listeners can engage with it in different ways.

“To my listeners, especially the youth in these trying times, I want to encourage them to hold on to God. The world is going through so much, but there is power in the name of Jesus to bring peace, hope, and transformation. No matter what you face, trust in Him, and He will see you through.”

The statement stated that the song ‘Your Name, ‘ produced and recorded in the United Kingdom by GVG Music, which is available across all major streaming platforms, features Dairo’s signature passionate vocals paired with uplifting instrumentation, creating an atmosphere of reverence and praise.

The statement noted that Dairo has established herself as a rising voice in the gospel music scene, as she is dedicated to creating music that glorifies God and ministers to listeners.

Adding that Dairo is married to an accomplished saxophonist, Yomisax, who has added to her musical journey and with whom she collaborates when not ministering or recording.

