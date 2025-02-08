Gospel Singer, Nwokocha Reportedly Divorce Second Wife

Share

Barely two years after tying the knot with his second wife, Nigerian gospel singer, Paul Nwokocha has reportedly ended his marriage.

New Telegraph gathered that the bride’s family has returned the bride price, signalling the formal dissolution of the union.

According to reports, Nwokocha, who married his second wife barely a month after separating from his first wife, had previously justified his stance on marriage, stating that he believes in “For better, for better” rather than “for better, for worse.”

His first marriage reportedly ended after his wife refused to give him food.

However, the reason for his latest breakup remains unclear and it has sparked mixed reactions among fans on social media. Some have expressed disappointment, questioning his views on marriage. One commenter @sunflower_glint on Instagram reacted, “ The third wife will still think she’s better than the others.” Another user @preshycandy quizzed, “Why fans go dey ask God why???? He sings gospel songs doesn’t mean he’s a true believer of Christ….him go dey alright las las.” As speculation continues, the gospel singer has yet to officially address the reports publicly.

