Gospel Singer, Nnenna Goodness Pleads For Financial Aid

Nigerian gospel singer, Sister Nnenna Goodness has opened up about her financial struggles, seeking assistance from generous Nigerians.

With videos making their rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Nnenna broke down in tears, saying she had been enduring severe financial hardship after losing ownership rights of her songs that once made her famous.

Sister Nnenna pleaded with Nigerians to support her, sharing her bank details for assistance.

She said: “When you see me, you will see frustration, rejection, and poverty. As a result of the frustration, we were chased out of the house.”

Her revelation sparked widespread reactions, with social media users confirming that her songs remain available on YouTube, though they appear to be under the control of another individual.

Sister Nnenna’s plea coincides with a growing debate on whether gospel artists should profit from their music.



Pastor Femi Lazarus recently stirred controversy by discouraging gospel musicians from excessively monetizing their talents.

However, his stance has drawn backlash, particularly after it was revealed that his ministry school charges $150 in fees.

Many critics argue that gospel artists deserve financial rewards for their work, especially as churches and ministries benefit from their music.

Sister Nnenna’s situation has reignited discussions on the financial struggles of gospel musicians and the need for fair compensation.

Following this, Nigerians are calling for systemic changes to ensure artists like Sister Nnenna Goodness receive the recognition and financial stability they deserve.

