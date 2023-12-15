Gospel Singer, Henrique Dies While Performing (Video)

Brazilian gospel singer, Pedro Henrique died at the age of 30.

New Telegraph gathered the gospel singer died while he was performing on stage on Wednesday night in Feira de Santana.

The 30-year-old singer was said to have collapsed on the stage while singing ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event that was being streamed online.

Late Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, confirmed his demise on a radio station, Radio 93, that the 30-year-old suffered a massive heart attack.

In a viral footage of the incident, it could be seen that the singer was engaging the crowd in worship as he stood on the edge of the stage before he lost his balance and fell.

Speaking further, Todah Music posted on Instagram, “There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that the will of God prevails!

“We believe Peter will have a prominent place in the great Heavenly Choir! The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will live on through his wife, his daughter, Zoe and so many lives that have been and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!”

https://x.com/happycamper2626/status/1735455196073934903?s=46