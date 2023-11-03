Gospel Singer, Fortune Launches New Music Video, ‘Hallow You’

Gospel music worshiper, recording artist and songwriter, Ovie Fortune Ebel, more popularly known as ‘Fortune Ebel’, has launched his much-anticipated music video titled: “Hallow You”.

The song was recorded live at an evening worship tagged: “Divine”, hosted by Minister Fortune. All lyrics of this song were filled with the power of the Holy Ghost to melt every unpleasant situation.

This song was birthed through spiritual consistency in Christ in order to pass a message to the world and attract souls to the kingdom.

Speaking on his latest effort, Fortune says: “To hallow the name of GOD is to regard Him with complete devotion and loving admiration. God’s name is of utmost relevance to humankind. Therefore we ought to reserve it a position of significance in our minds and hearts.”

He asked his fans and followers to rush to all social media platforms in order to download, watch and listen to the amazing song.

“It’s a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze music,” he said.