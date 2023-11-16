Gospel Singer Donates Two Boreholes To Osun Community, Distributes Palliatives

Nigerian-America-based gospel singer, Evang. John Kola-Idowu has handed over two motorized borehole water projects to residents of Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, with a charge to residents to always ensure maintenance of public utility among others.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, which was donated to immortalize his late mother, Kola-Idowu stressed the importance of the projects to the community, noting that water was one of the most important God-given natural resources.

He, however, reiterated his commitment and dedication to the improvement of the welfare of the town, saying that is part of his own contributions to the development of the sleepy community.

The gospel singer who was in his native town to mark the 50-year-remembrance of his late mother, Mrs Susan Silifa Idowu nee Kujore, also distributed rice palliatives to over 300 residents of the town as relief to the current economic hardship in the country.

The two boreholes water project sited at Sango in Ikire was named after the late Mrs Susan Idowu and it was financed by his siblings.

Kola-Idowu who said he was six years old when his mummy passed away recalled how philanthropic his late mom was when she was alive, vowing not to deviate from the philanthropic gesture of his late mother.

“The motive behind my gesture was to help the needy in our domain. This is what my mother, Susan Silifa Idowu nee Kujore, was known for. She was a philanthropist and a destiny helper who was known for helping the people around her.

“Looking back to how my siblings and I grew up I was a 6-year-old boy and my younger sister who happened to be the last born was just 2 years old. So it is with the glory of God that put us where we are today.”

“My siblings and I were at the tender age when we lost our mother and you can imagine the survival of motherless children in a polygamous family, but we thank God that the family were blessed with generosity.

“The 2 years old baby then is now 52 years and she is a grandma living in the Republic of Ireland. I thank God for our lives, there were numerous challenges but we scaped through with His grace,” he added.

“Mama was a philanthropist who impacted many lives before her demise. Mama Susan Idowu was a Midwifery in Ijebu Igbo before she got married to Chief G A Idowu, a medical practitioner in Ikire.

He, therefore appreciated God in the life of the family.