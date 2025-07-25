Gospel Singer, Chidinma Ekile, Recounts Encounter With Devil

Nigerian gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile, has shared a deeply emotional testimony about a spiritual transformation that nearly ended in tragedy.

The singer opened up about battling a suicidal voice during an intense prayer retreat on a mountain, describing the experience as both traumatic and life-altering.

She spoke about the moment she came face-to-face with the devil’s attempt to end her life. Chidinma recounted how the enemy tried to interrupt her spiritual rebirth with a terrifying instruction to jump off a cliff in the dead of night.

“The devil took me to the top of the mountain, to the cliff at night, where everything was dark. And right there at the cliff, the devil asked me to jump.

The voice was so strong. The enemy had seen what the Lord was about to do and said he needed to abort the mission now. “I was about to take the jump, and I noticed I was being barricaded, and I couldn’t jump.

Something was just there, and I was crying. Somehow, my spiritual mum came to get me out. I could have lost my life, but God had mercy,” she said. “I went to the mountain.

I’m not Jesus, but I fasted and prayed for over forty days. I lost weight. The experience was something I never imagined. I came from America and went straight to the bush.

I slept on one side till I finished. I cried, I sang, I prayed, and God came to me and spoke to me. It was so real. I never knew He loved me this much.”

Chidinma’s spiritual transformation became public knowledge when she released her first gospel single, ‘Jehovah Overdo’ in 2021.