Gospel Singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu To Be Buried Jan 21

The family and friends of the late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu have released the schedule for her final burial rites.

The artiste passed away on January 12 following a prolonged battle with a serious leg ailment. Her death comes just months after she publicly appealed for prayers and healing while struggling with the condition.

The singer’s health struggles had drawn widespread concern from her fans and the gospel music community. Fellow gospel artiste Alayo Melody announced the burial arrangements through an Instagram post, which included a detailed flier of the schedule.

The ceremonies will commence on Tuesday, January 20, with a service of songs at the LTV 8 ground in Ikeja, Lagos. This will be followed by a candlelight procession beginning at evening time.

A tribute and artiste night is also scheduled on the same day. The interment service on Wednesday, January 21, will be held strictly for family and close allies of the late singer, as announced by the family.

Akinnaanu, who began singing at the age of 10, left a career in banking to pursue music full-time. She rose to prominence with her hit song ‘Omije Ojumi’ — a song that captured the hearts of many Nigerian Christians and became a staple in churches and h o m e s across the country.