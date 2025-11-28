Gospel Singer, Buchi, Wife Mark 31 Years Of Marriage

Nigerian reggae gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu and his wife Jane, are celebrating a significant milestone—31 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot on November 26, 1994, marked their anniversary with a public celebration of their enduring love.

Sharing the moment with fans on Instagram, Buchi posted a photo of the happy couple alongside a heartfelt note. In his tribute, he expressed deep gratitude and admiration for his wife, encapsulating his commitment in a powerful personal pledge.

“Thirty-one years in marriage today. Happy anniversary to us and congratulations to you, Jane. I just wanna be to my wife the kind of husband I want for my daughter,” he wrote. Fans and colleagues have taken to the comment section to celebrate the couple.

Their union, blessed with four children, has stood the test of time, paralleling Buchi’s own successful career evolution.

Before becoming one of Nigeria’s most renowned gospel artistes with hits like ‘What A Mighty God,’ ‘Mma Mma,’ and ‘It Is Well,’ Buchi started as a disc jockey in nightclubs. He also once served as a lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He released his first studio album titled ‘These Days’ in 1999.