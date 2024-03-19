Gospel Singer, Blessings Ng Drops New Single

Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Blessings Ng, has dropped a new single titled: ‘What He Said’.

The song, from the stables of AllBaze Music, features an energetic Praise machine, Minster Lilian Nneji.

Following the present situation of things in the country, the song was born out of a deep reflection and meditation on the word of God, in remembrance to people that God is and remaineth the present help in time of troubles and whatever He says He will surely do.

According to Blessings Ng, while speaking to the media, she said: “God is faithful to His Word, His promises are trustworthy, He always does what He says, and He always keeps the promises He has made in His Word because He is not a man that can fail.”

Blessing Ngozi Orji, who hails from Enugu State, stated that the lyrics were given to her by God as a platter of hope for the hopeless.

“Without flinching, I can say that God is indeed a promise-keeping God,” she added.

The soul-lifting song, produced by the award-winning Producer, Sunny Pee, is packed with soulful melodies, heartfelt vocals, and creativity. The accompanying visual is shot and directed by David Cliq.