Gospel Singer Arrested For Killing Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty

Timileyin Ajayi, the self-acclaimed gospel singer accused of brutally killing and dismembering his 24-year-old corps member, Salome Adaidu on Monday, pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

New Telegraph reports that Ajayi was arraigned at the High Court of Justice, Lafia, Nasarawa State before Justice Simon Aboki.

Upon arraignment, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He is currently facing one count of culpable homicide, punishable by death, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.

Recall that the suspect was found in possession of the severed head of Salome Adaidu.

He had admitted to the crime, claiming that he killed Adaidu after discovering she was cheating on him.

