Gospel Icon Africa Debuts August In Nigeria

The organisers of Gospel Icon Africa (GIA) have announced that the GIA reality gospel show would start in August in Nigeria.

They made this known at a press conference to herald the commencement of the show aimed at changing the narratives of Gospel music in Africa and giving up-and-coming Gospel artists a platform to show their talent.

According to them, the winner would go home with N10 million, a car, a trip to Israel and a two-year record deal while others will have incentives like cash prizes, and iPhone among others.

One of the organisers and Managing Director of GIA, Mrs Esther Oladeji, said the show would create a platform for true worshippers to connect with God and bless humanity.

Speaking about the vision that led to the birth of the show, Oladeji said, “First, it is to please God, and because we desired to do his will, He has led us through pattern and structure he wants us to go.

“Second, it is to change the narratives of Gospel music in Africa, by modelling God’s template of true Gospel music. Also, to give upcoming Gospel artists a platform to show forth their light.

Oladeji also explained that the GIA talent show would be unique to other talent shows, urging all Christians who can sing to apply.

Oladeji said, “GIA REALITY SHOW is a unique gospel reality show because our core is to raise kingdom stars. We have various gospel music veterans that will work them through the journey. Also, everyone that makes an entry is sure to be imparted in one way or the other, you cannot connect with us and remain the same.

“The program is in phases, the first phase is the entry phase where people will register on our website www.gospeliconsafrica.com, and they are to upload a 30secs video of themselves singing.

“After that, there will be auditioning for these videos will be done by selected music veterans. Then, the successful participants will be contacted for a life show.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Director of GIA, Mr Bamidele Martins noted that the show is a form of empowerment for up-and-coming gospel singers, including professionals.

To participate, Martins asked interested individuals to visit the event website www.gospeliconsafrica.com, upload their 30 secs video and await feedback.

While listing the criteria for registration, he said, “We have so many people partnering with us already in the area of a tour for the winner. More importantly, we are also going to engage the remaining nine participants. Our focus is to mentor the top ten and empower them.”

Asked if there are restrictions for participation, Chief Operating Director of GIA, Mr Segun Oluwayomi, replied, “There is no age restriction, so far you can sing. But participants under 18 years will require parental consent. Professional musicians that need our platform for promotion can take part.

“GIA is non-denominational, so far you are a child of God you are welcome. The selection from the top 10 will be based on viewers’ opinions, especially from the top 10, voting from our audience will count for them.”