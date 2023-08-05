Gospel Icon Africa Berths In Nigeria

…Set To Reward Talents In Christ

Gospel Icon Africa, a faith-based talent discovery show, has berthed with a mission to reward talents in Christ. This was made known at a recent media unveiling to herald the commencement of the show with an audition scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

For the maiden edition, winner will win the grand prize of N10 million, a car, a trip to Israel and a two-year record deal while others will have incentives like cash prizes, and iPhone among others.

Organizers of the show led by Bamidele Martins, Esther Oladeji, Segun Oluwayomi and established gospel singer Big Bolaji stated that the faith-based talent discovery show is aimed at changing the narratives of Gospel music in Africa and giving up-and-coming Gospel artists a platform to show their talent.

Martins, the Chief Executive Director of the project, noted that the show is a form of empowerment for up-and-coming gospel singers, including professionals. “We have so many people partnering with us already in the area of a tour for the winner.

More importantly, we are also going to engage the remaining nine participants. Our focus is to mentor the top 10 and empower them,” said Martins. Reiterating the essence of the show as carefully created for talents in the Christian faith, Oladeji, said the show would create a platform for true worshippers to connect with God and bless humanity.

On his part, Oluwayomi explained that the talent show would be unique while urging all Christians who can sing to apply.