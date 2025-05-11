Gospel Artistes Urge Promotion Of Nat’l Growth 

Share

Nigerian gospel artistes, Taiwo and Kenny Jones, have urged Nigerians to embrace godly virtues and adopt positive means of promoting national growth, rather than engaging in actions that diminish hope or fuel crises.

The duo, while reflecting on the nation’s persistent socio-economic challenges despite its abundant resources, emphasized that unity and collective efforts among citizens are essential for meaningful change in Nigeria.

They made this call in a statement released to Sunday Telegraph as they unveiled their new single, “Shekere Mi Da.”

“‘Shekere Mi Da’ is a powerful expression of gratitude deeply rooted in the rich cultural sounds of Yoruba music. This is not just an ordinary song, but one divinely inspired by Almighty God,” they said.

The artistes explained that shekere, a traditional percussion instrument, symbolizes unity in the African setting. “Wherever there is shekere, there is joy and happiness. This powerful praise anthem is set to inspire and uplift listeners worldwide,” they added.

The Yoruba-titled gospel track is described as a soul-stirring expression of gratitude and worship. Taiwo and Kenny Jones shared their excitement about releasing the anthem and expressed their hope that “Shekere Mi Da” will encourage listeners to praise God in all circumstances and trust in His goodness and love.

The duo also reaffirmed their commitment to spreading messages of hope and faith. They are determined to continue impacting the gospel music scene through their authentic worship, anointed vocals, and the release of “Shekere Mi Da.”

