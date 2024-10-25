Gospel Artist, Dare Melody Losses Wife

Share

The Nigerian gospel industry has been thrown into mourning, as the wife of renowned gospel artist, Damilare Odunuga, Adedoyin Odunuga, passes away.

New Telegraph gathered that Adedoyin passed away on Thursday, leaving a void in the family and among their circle of friends and supporters.

Dare Melody shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram, expressing profound grief over the loss of his beloved wife.

He wrote: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the transition to eternal rest of our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend.”

Dare Melody has often publicly acknowledged his wife’s unwavering support and shared life.

In a gesture of his deep affection, he gifted her a new house on her birthday in February 2023, which highlighted the strong bond they shared.

Dare Melody is also known for his uplifting and spiritually enriching music, his influence in the gospel music scene is significant, with hits like ‘Damilare’ and ‘Alade Ogo’ that have touched the hearts of many.

In times of personal trials, Dare Melody has turned to his faith, which is vividly expressed in his song ‘Eleti Gbaroye’, reflecting on God’s comforting presence in moments of pain.

The gospel music community, fans, and followers have extended their condolences and support to Dare Melody and his family during this difficult time.

