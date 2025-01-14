GOSFAT School Proprietor Lauds Parents at Christmas Carol Party

Share

Amid pomp and pageantry the management and students of GOSFAT Nursery and Primary School, Lagos, celebrated the conviviality of last year’s Christmas Carol party, organised by the school for the students and their parents.

The Proprietor of the school, Elder David Abiodun Odesanmi, while welcoming parents and the children to the party, which the school is still savouring, described Christmas as a joyful festival being celebrated on December 25 every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to him, it is a time of happiness and joyful moments, which brings people together and celebrates the season as people decorate their home with Christmas lights, trees and ornaments and sing Christmas carol songs, while families exchange gifts and enjoy special meals together.

Christmas is a season and festival celebrated by Christian faithful around the world as mark of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah,” he stated, adding that in English terms, Christmas refers to mass on Christ’s Day or Christ’s mass previously.

He noted that the term has been used in Germancis ‘yule,’ referring to the feast of the winter solstice, and in Spanish, it is called ‘Navidad’ and in Italian ‘Natale’ refers to the Nativity. Also, Odesanmi noted that Santa Claus is a mythical figure based on Bishop Nicholas, which plays a pivotal role in Christmas.

The Proprietor, and Headteacher of the school, Mrs Elizabeth Alaye, lauded the parents for attending the Christmas Carol service/party, and expressed gratitude to them for their financial support throughout the session.

“From the bottom of our heart we say a very big thanks to all of you and we pray that God will continue to replenish your pockets in a million folds, and we also pray that each and everyone of us shall celebrate more years in Jesus Christ name,” they said.

Share

Please follow and like us: