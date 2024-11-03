GOSA Convention: Mutfwang Urges Unity, Support For Alma Mater

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has called on members of the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) to unite and add value to their alma mater.

Mutfwang is represented by the Secretary to the State Government Arch. Samuel Jatau during the 2024 GOSA Convention held at Crispan Hotel Jos at the weekend emphasized the importance of diversity and collaboration in achieving prosperity.

“In the coming years, our mission should be to add value to our alma mater. We should help one another and foster unity, Let’s ensure that our diversity strengthens, not divides us. Let us join forces and collaborate because prosperity will judge us”.

The 2024 GOSA Convention has the theme: “Nurturing Excellence; Strengthening Bonds for a brighter Future”.

The Governor also expressed his commitment to supporting GOSA’s initiatives, provided they align with the vision of Plateau State leadership.

He assured the GOSA members that the government will continue to be guided by light and truth.

Senator Representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly and Chairman of the 2024 GOSA fundraising and dinner Senator Diket Plang, highlighted the association’s impressive track record of producing prominent Nigerians among these notable individuals is the current Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, who took office on May 29, 2023.

Other notable alumni include himself, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction who have made significant contributions to the country.

He added that GOSA’s legacy is a testament to the association’s commitment to nurturing talented individuals who go on to shape Nigeria’s future.

Senator Plang emphasizes the importance of coming together to achieve greatness. By recognizing GOSA’s impressive achievements,

He encourages members to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact on the country.

During the Convention Secretary to the Government of Plateau state Arc. Samuel Jatau was elected GOSA National President while Prof. Fmmanue| Kwon Durg emerged as Vice President, Dr Jessica Pinta Secretary General and Mr Fwenji Goar were also elected Publicity Secretary amongst others.

The Convention ended with a Thanksgiving service at the Gindiri Schools Church.

