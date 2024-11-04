GOSA Celebrates Nentawe’s Swearing-In As Humanitarian Minister 

Share

The Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) has congratulated Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda on his official swearing-in as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

GOSA in a press statement signed and issued by its National Publicity Secretary Mr Fwenji Goar NIPR said the appointment of Professor Nentawe is a testament to his exceptional leadership, dedication to public service, and profound knowledge in the field of Digital Systems Engineering.

According to GOSA Prof. Yilwatda, a distinguished alumnus of Gindiri Boys’ Secondary School, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role.

“GOSA is confident that Prof. Yilwatda will utilize his skills and passion to address the pressing humanitarian challenges facing Nigeria.

“We wish him every success in his new role and look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make.

“The Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) is dedicated to fostering togetherness among members and is committed to supporting its members and contributing to the development of the Gindiri schools.

New Telegraph reports that as a seasoned academic and engineer, Prof. Yilwatda has held various prominent roles, including Professor of Computer Engineering at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, and Resident Electoral Commissioner for Benue State with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

