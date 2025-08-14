Gory Tales Of Inhuman Treatment Of Detainees At Tiger Base Police (3)

In this third instalment on this series, JULIANA FRANCIS, further shares more insight, exposing the cesspool of corruption in the Tiger Base Police Unit and conversations with human rights lawyers on the extant laws being violated by the operatives

Oladimeji’s response to FoI request shows Elemuwa died three times

This reporter on February 3, 2025, sent a Freedom of Information Request (FoI) to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, demanding a confirmation of the human rights violations ongoing at Tiger Base Police. The reporter did not receive a response.

The FoI Request demanded response to 17 issues of human rights violations occurring and had occurred at Antikidnapping Unit. Another FoI request, dated February 24, 2025, which serves as a reminder, was sent to the CP. The Imo State Police Command in a document addressed to the CP, dated February 4, 2025, signed by the Officer in Charge of the Anti-kidnapping Unit, CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, was sent to the reporter by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Henry Okoye.

Oladimeji denied all the 17 allegations of human rights abuses levelled against the unit

His words: “The allegations against the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit, ranging from No. 1 about the suspects being tortured to No. 17 alleging that Anti-kidnapping Unit has a shrine are all false and unverified allegations as Anti-kidnapping Unit is a discipline Tactical outfit that works in tandem with established laws.”

Oladimeji argued that Tiger Base Police had been visited by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Chapter, human rights organisations and many other concerned bodies to verify and ascertain the allegations of abuses, but discovered that all were, “unfounded, allegations paddle to tarnish the image of the ever-ready operatives who are fighting and always willing to fight crime and criminality in Imo State.”

Reacting to the reporter’s question concerning the death of Ekene Francis Elemuwa in Tiger Base Police custody, Oladimeji said that Elemuwa was arrested for armed robbery, fell sick, rushed to hospital, and died. He added that his corpse was deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital aka FMC Owerri, for “preservation and autopsy.” However, a close study of the signed document by Oladimeji shows that Elemuwa died three times.

The first time he died was on August 29, 2024, the second time he died was September 1, 2024 and the third time he died on September 8, 2024.

Human rights advocates demand change of narrative

There are several human rights fighters and social critics in Imo State. Many of them said they knew what was happening at Tiger Base Police, but just like many victims/survivors this reporter interviewed, they are too terrified to speak. However, some bravely spoke out against the atrocities. One of them is Mr Chinonso Uba, popularly known as NonsoKwa, a social critic and a radio journalist.

Nonsokwa: Imo government using Tiger Base as state police

Mr Chinonso Uba, popularly known as NonsoKwa, a social critic and a radio journalist, is one of the few rights activities that shared his experiences. He has been arrested twice for speaking out against the government of the day and how police dehumanised suspects in custody. In one instance, he was remanded in Correctional Centre, Owerri, Imo State.

He said that during his remand, he met a staggering number of Awaiting Trial Inmates, who were victims of Tiger Base Police. Some of these inmates shared their horrid experiences in Police detention with him. This reporter met him in his office in Owerri. He said that the stories of the inmates and eyewitnesses were chilling.

He narrated: “One inmate told me that a policeman at Tiger Base named Chidi Igwe, vowed to kill him. When the policeman got home, his pregnant wife, who had been having miscarriages, warned him to stop killing suspects. “This young man told me that most of his cellmates had been killed, that even though he took to praying, he felt his case wouldn’t be different.

On the day he was expecting Chidi Igwe to come and take him out to kill him, Chidi called him out and said, ‘Thank that your God. If not for my wife, I would have killed you.’ “The wife of Chidi reportedly told him that his killing was affecting her, and she felt it was because of it, that she was having miscarriages. It was after that that the victim was taken to court and remanded in prison. He is still in prison.”

Nonsokwa continued: “Tiger Base Police personnel are using starvation to kill suspects. For weeks, detainees will not be given food. There is the case of a former Eze, who is currently in prison. He was arrested for a crime he did not commit. He was held in Tiger Base for two years before being taken to court and is now on remand. “He was tortured and dehumanised.

The federal government should probe human rights violations by CSP Oladimeji, Inspector Chidiebere Nwosu, Inspector Chidi Igwe, Officer Moses, Officer Asuquo Philip, Officer Blessing, and others. “Blessing is a woman Police, her role in Tiger Base is to use a lighter to burn the private part of any male suspect who refuses to accept false allegations. With that kind of torture, detainees usually confess to crimes they did not commit!”

NonsoKwa further stated that the Unit is the worst that has ever happened to Imo State as far as human rights violations are concerned. “They have extrajudicially killed many youths. Go to the prison, before I left there, they had 1,365 inmates there, 244 at the time I came out, were just prisoners. Those awaiting trial are about 1,100. Those that are not going to court are more than 1,000.

Those going to court are just a very fragment of the inmates. When I interviewed them, a quarter came from Tiger Base Police and those look like walking corpses,” NonsoKwa said. He recalled that when he was arrested, “they did not take me to Tiger Base because they knew I would reveal everything I saw. They sneaked me into a cell under the Intelligence Bureau Department. You will not even know that there is a cell there.

The CP was not aware of my arrest and detention. The order for my arrest came directly from the Governor of Imo State.” “Tiger Base Police is a place of extortion, extrajudicial killings, illegal arrest, illegal detention and whatever. I have had to intervene in one or two cases of people who were arrested and kept at Tiger Base.

The worst part of it is that when Tiger Base Police arrests a suspect and kills the person if you go there, they will tell you such a person was never there. “I was arrested by Tiger Base Police after I said Imo youths would no longer accept the extortion, illegal arrest and illegal detention by Tiger Base Police operatives and police personnel in Imo State.

“When I was remanded in prison, I had to do my investigation, go around the prison, talk to survivors of Tiger Base Police who are still in the prison now. If I wasn’t in prison, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to talk to them because the prison management would not allow me to enter the prison, let alone interview inmates.

NonsoKwa noted that some groups are propagating and escalating insecurity in Imo State and allegedly profiting from it. He does not think these groups have anything to do with IPOB or Eastern Security Network (ESN), the alleged militia arm of IPOB.

According to him: “The people that are propagating this insecurity as of 2021 to date are criminals who are parading themselves as agitators of Biafran freedom. They are not IPOB, they are not ESN. But the government, to shut down anything IPOB, or ESN, started raiding Imo State youths, tagging them IPOB or ESN. Tiger Base Police is the only police unit in Imo State that carries out such illegal operations.

We’ve had hundreds of Imo youths extrajudicially killed in Tiger Base. “In 2020-2021, before the Tiger Base Police came in, when Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari was still operating in Imo State, I ran away from Imo State between April and May 2021, because I called out the government of the day, called out DCP Abba Kyari, that they should stop the extrajudicial killings of Imo youths.

“I went to Federal Medical Centre Owerri (FMC) here in Owerri and counted about 76 bodies of dead Imo youths, with bullet wounds. I raised the alarm; the government came after me. The Archbishop of Owerri Metropolitan, Archdiocese of Owerri, and the former Archbishop, Anthony A.J. Obinna, went to FMC to find out whether what I said was true.

“When he got there, he said that he counted about 30 dead bodies. When I raised the alarm, I told Imo State residents that if their brothers or sons were missing, they should go to FMC and identify whether their corpses were there.” “The government of the day in Imo State is using Tiger Base as a State Police. The policemen there are untouchable.

No matter what they do, they cannot be sanctioned!” He further calls for external experts to help in training personnel of the Nigeria Police. He added: “IPOs do not go out there to investigate cases, they do not go undercover. They only question complainants, make a conclusion and then charge the matter to court. Several inmates are languishing in prison due to the incompetence and unprofessionalism of their IPOs.”

*This report was supported by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre as part of its interventions in South east insecurity and its impact on human rights, civic space, and development.

Nigerian Correctional Services replies to FoI requests

According to Nonsokwa, a sizeable number of prison inmates awaiting trial in Imo State Prison passed through Tiger Base Police. The Police, using the judiciary, seemed to have made the prison a dumping ground. This made the reporter to send two FoI requests to the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Sylvester N. Nwakuche.

The FoI, among other issues, seeks “To know the number of inmates on awaiting trial who are victims of/ or passed through Tiger Base Police within the last five years (2000-2024).” The first FoI was dated February 4, 2025, while the second, which is a reminder, was dated March 3, 2025. The correctional services responded after a series of WhatsApp and SMS messages to the CG Nwakuche, and the Correctional Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Danlami Umar.

In a response dated March 11, 2025 and signed by Acting Director Legal Services, A. A Muhammad, for the Acting Controller General of Corrections, he said in part: “Further directed is to bring to your notice that admitting person(s) for legal custody in the custodial facility under S.10 (a) of the Act is strictly on warrants/Order of detention from courts, the Nigerian Correctional Service is neither aware of any Tiger Base Police Detention Centre nor receives person(s) from this purported Centre.

“Therefore, you are advised to verify your source of information accordingly as the correctional Service is a Statutory Agency governed by Extant Rules.”

FMC snubs FoI request

The reporter sent two FoI requests through the Chief Medical Director to the Chief Physician at FMC, Owerri, Imo State. The reporter had learnt some Tiger Base Police detainees who were killed or died in custody are dumped at the FMC mortuary. Indeed, CSP Oladimeji indirectly confirmed this when he mentioned via his FoI request response that Ekene Francis Elemuwa, after his death, was deposited at FMC, “For preservation and autopsy.”

The FoI requests sent to FMC, sought among other issues, “To know the number of bodies/corpses brought in and dumped by Tiger Base Police/Imo Command within the last five years (2000- 2024)” The first FoI request was dated February 17, 2025, which was sent through Red Star Express, a courier service company.

A tracking of the letter showed that one Happiness at FMC received it on February 17, 2025 at about 3:47 pm. A woman from FMC, with Truecaller showing her name as Christy Emetoh, would later call the reporter, acknowledging receipt of the FoI request from the courier company and also mentioning that the reporter forgot to sign it. Emetoh asked for a scanned and signed copy to be sent to an email, fmcowerrimd2@gmail.com, which she provided via SMS and was forwarded as directed.

However, since then, she refused to pick up phone calls or respond to SMS or WhatsApp messages. The second FoI request, which served as a reminder to FMC was sent on the March 5, 2025 via the email address provided by Emetoh. The reporter also contacted one Dr Jacy, said to be the Public Relations Officer of FMC, but her phone line was switched off and she did not respond to WhatsApp messages.

The reporter got in contact with one Mr Ikechukwu, said to be the Acting PRO of FMC, neither he did not respond to WhatsApp messages nor pick calls. When he eventually picked up his call, he promised to trace both FoI requests and also search for Christy Emetoh.

The reporter asked Ikechukwu for the Chief Medical Director’s phone number for direct communication, but it was not provided.

Ezihe speaks of her encounters

The Coordinator, of Sisters With A Goal Initiative, Ms Marjorie Ezihe, a human rights lawyer, has orchestrated the release of many detainees from Tiger Base Police and has had confrontations with the operatives.

Ezihe said that law enforcement and justice delivery are challenges in Imo State. She said that to seek justice, someone has to cough out huge sums of money because law enforcement personnel are now hired. Ezihe disclosed, “When we call Tiger Base Police personnel out in public spaces, the Imo State CP and others, who should correct Tiger Base Personnel, will be saying, ‘If not for OC Oladimeji and his men, there will be no peace in Imo State.

’ Last year, OC Oladimeji was given an award as the Best Cop, so you begin to see the challenge. It’s like pouring water on the back of a drum. We are talking about the human rights violations going on at Tiger Base and some people are awarding these policemen for these violations.

“For some of us, we need to be very careful on how we access that Tiger Base before somebody will do accidental discharge on us! I’m always very careful when I go there. I know the hours and days to go there. “I make sure that the CP and other senior officers are usually around before I go there.

For us, it’s a very risky job because of these happenings. I handled a case where a girl was detained for three months, Tiger Base Police refused to grant her bail and refused to take her to court. In those three months, her widowed mother was traumatised and fell sick.

“Her brother’s life was paused because he was circling Tiger Base Police premises, so we wrote a petition and went to see the CP. The police were asking for millions for bail, and we refused. Where do they want the widowed mother to get such money from? “They wanted her to sell land and hand money over to them. This is what most detainees do. Many families have become homeless and indigent because of these police personnel.”

This report was supported by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre as part of its interventions in South East insecurity and its impact on human rights, civic space and development