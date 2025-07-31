Gory Tales Of Inhuman Treatment Of Detainees At Tiger Base Police (2)

In this second part of the series on Tiger Base Police, Owerri, Imo State, investigative journalist, JULIANA FRANCIS, continues with the exposure of the frightful inhuman treatment of detainees in the Antikidnapping Unit, under the Imo State Police Command

Activist detained

Mazi Amadi Innocent Obi is a human rights activist that was once detained at Tiger Base; his offence was that he brought food for a young relative of his, called Chuks, who was detained there.

He explained that Chuks and some youths fought over land and Chuks sustained serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses told Obi that Chuks and three other youngsters were taken away and nobody knew who took them and where they were taken.

Obi said: “We started looking for them and went to hospitals, but we finally found Chuks at the Police Hospital in Owerri, he was on a drip. That night we found him; he couldn’t talk. He was covered in blood.”

The activist said that when he went the following day to visit Chuks, he was surprised to hear that he had been dragged to Tiger Base by some police personnel despite his lifethreatening injuries.

To locate the whereabouts of Chuks, he said; “I had to pay the media section of the police headquarters N5000 just for them to make a call, to know where Chuks was being held. I moved to Tiger Base.”

When he was heading out, he ensured that he went with food for Chuks and the other youngsters. This is as he recounted, “In the evening, I made sure to go with food enough for the boys.

After giving them the food, the police detained me. I didn’t commit any crime, just that I came to give Chuks and others food. They removed my shoe and everything and just like that I was detained for two days. “Over 30 of us crammed into a room.

We couldn’t breathe; it was a dead zone. In the night, people will be fanning themselves. The cell next to me is called Dead End, people die there every day. Many of them were hungry and I saw them eating their faeces. They ate poop!

“I was there for two days, and it was a traumatising two days. I got an infection within those two days, and I suffered it for almost three months. I had to look for ways to send messages to my colleagues to come and bail me.

When I came out, I told our village people that we should mobilise to get those boys out, but our people ran away because they were scared of Tiger Base Police. Finally, my colleague, Majorie Ezihe got every one of us out.”

Mary: Detainees were shot in my presence, I escaped being raped

Mary was arrested along the road and taken to Tiger Base Police where she spent over nine months in detention without her family knowing her whereabouts.

She would later find out that she was arrested because the police alleged she is an IPOB member’s girlfriend. She said: “I didn’t commit any crime, they were looking for someone and just because that person was on my phone contact list, they arrested and tortured me.

After I was taken to Tiger Base Police in Owerri, I received countless slaps, beatings, and punches, of which I’m still suffering from the effect to date. I am always feeling chest and neck pains. “The neck pains are the worst for me.

I’ve been going to the hospital, but doctors cannot seem to understand the pain or find a solution to it. I have been on drugs, and I cannot sneeze well and cannot sing beyond a certain pitch.

“My vocal cord was affected during the torture. I escaped being raped twice by policemen at Tiger Base. I slept on the bare floor of the cell. For all IPOB cases, we were given food once a day.

“Detainees are killed after staying in detention for months and even innocent people are paraded as criminals or IPOB. Detainees killed by the Police are mostly innocent of any crime.

Even if someone is innocent, the person will be paraded, along with some weapons that the person knows nothing about.

“Whenever a detainee is called out by 8pm, just know that the person is gone; he is never coming back. When I was there, I heard about a pit where these policemen dump the corpses of killed detainees, but I don’t know its location.

The Commander of that Tiger Base, Mr Oladimeji, is a very heartless man. He has killed many innocent souls. “He comes to the cells twice daily to count us, both male and female.

Each time we go for counting, he takes notes of faces that had been long in detention. If he has seen someone who has been there for a long time he would tell his policemen that he doesn’t want to see the person the next time he comes to count. It means they should kill the person.

“Many young Nigerians have died inside that place, killed by these policemen. They have shot detainees before my eyes. Many souls were lost.

Female detainees, including myself, do their laundry, and dishes, and sweep and clean offices. Detainees are hanged and almost all detainees there are tagged as killers, criminals, terrorists, kidnappers. Those were all the trump-up charges against me.”

Businessman arrested twice over same case, extorted N700,000

This reporter caught up with Mr Edu, a businessman based in Anambra State, who was arrested and taken to Tiger Base Police due to unsatisfactory business dealing between him and his customer.

It was a civil case. The incident happened in 2023. He disclosed that he was arrested twice over the same matter and in both instances, he was heavily extorted.

He explained that he sent money to his customer, who confirmed receiving the payment. The customer, however, later claimed that the complete payment earlier noticed in his account, was no longer so.

The matter was taken to the market union, which launched an investigation. Before the union was done, policemen from Imo State came to pick him up in Anambra State.

He was later released and given a date for what the police termed an interview. When he came for the interview on the 23rd of April, the policeman who arrested him, granted him bail, but the complainant was not satisfied, thereafter, Edu was rearrested and then detained between April and June.

He recounted: “It was on June 4 that the Police said that I would be charged to court, I said it was okay. However, rather than take me to court, I was moved to Tiger Base.

When we got there, the detainees were like zombies, half dead and half alive. Some were just skeletons. It was a danger zone. Although it was only two days I spent at Tiger Base, I took to praying to God to get me out of there, not to allow me to die there. I almost died.

“Every late night, police officers will come and take some detainees away; you will think they were being called because of documentation issues, but they will never return.

The cells are tight. Mere touching of detainees there, you will contract infection. I contracted an infection there. This is 2025 and I am still treating myself for the infection I got there.”

Edu said that he would not have been released if not for someone reaching out to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, who screamed at his men, asking why they detained Edu for over two months over a civil matter.

Edu said: “The first time I was arrested, I was detained for a month, that is 30 days. The second time, I was detained for two months, that’s like 60 days. Due to the intervention of the CP, I was told to get someone to take my bail.

During my brief sojourn at Tiger Base, while fearing for my life, I got to listen to detainees I met there sharing their experiences. “Some of them were tortured using a filing machine! I even got to see it with my own eyes.

There is a place where the police have an engine outside the building. If they want to torture someone, if they want you to confess to a crime you didn’t commit, they will put your hand into the filing machine.

“It would be filing your body. Removing your body. Some detainees are tied and hanged. The torture there is just appalling.

If you see the detainees at Tiger Base, you will weep! On the money extorted from him, he disclosed, ‘‘for the first arrest, I paid N400, 000 for bail and the second arrest, I paid N300, 000 for bail.”

‘I almost lost my sight’

Mr Promise is another victim of Tiger Base Police personnel. According to him, his boss had a marital squabble with his wife. The wife, in anger, went to Tiger Base and asked the police to arrest her husband.

Unfortunately, on the day they came to grab her husband, he was not at home. The policemen instead bundled Promise out of the house and then subjected him to severe beating.

Promise narrated: “They beat me recklessly, almost damaged one of my eyes. I was punched from different angles. I was detained for two weeks and three days.

“If you’re having an issue with someone and the person took the matter to Tiger Base Police, just understand that the person meant to kill you. Tiger Base Police is not a place for anyone to go. I would rather prefer to be locked up in prison than be detained at Tiger Base Police.

“It is the worst place for anyone to be. The place is like hell and the policemen operate like kidnappers. Once you’re arrested, they won’t allow you to reach out to your family members or friends. Many people are suffering there, and many have been there for months.

“After my release, I had been going to hospital because of the eye. The federal government should do everything possible to scrap or disband the Tiger Base Police.

The way suspects are treated there is dreadful! When I was in detention, everyone they brought in to join us had injuries. I don’t know if beating and torturing people mercilessly is part of their rules there.”

Politician arrested in Abuja denied access to lawyer, medicare Mrs Excel Ihekweme narrated how her husband, Dr Fabian Ihekweme, a former Commissioner for Foreign and International Affairs in Imo State, was ‘kidnapped’ in Abuja by operatives of Tiger Base Police.

Excel explained that her husband was arrested for criticising the poor governance going on in Imo State. The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, allegedly miffed by the criticism of his former commissioner, wrote a petition against Fabian to the Police in Abuja, but it was allegedly discarded for lacking merit.

When the Police in Abuja refused to play ball, Tiger Base Police in Imo State were called and they stormed Abuja, and arrested Fabian. In the case of Fabian, Tiger Base Police were accused of illegal arrest, unlawful detention, and denying Fabian rights to medicare and a lawyer. Excel said: “We live in Abuja, so the governor sent a police team from Imo State to come to Abuja to arrest my husband.

The Police in Abuja had earlier refused to arrest my husband, saying that his writings were within his Fundamental Human Rights.

The policemen from Tiger Base came to Abuja and abducted him from our house and took him to Imo State on the 27th of November 2024, till date (January, 2025). “The Police refused to grant him bail and also refused to charge him to court.

When he is visited by his sister, the police wouldn’t give them privacy for him to tell her what he is going through. However, the fact is that he is being held there illegally.

These policemen just picked him up unannounced. He didn’t spend Christmas and New Year with us.”

Detained for over 10 months

The ordeal of Gloria Okolie will not be forgotten in a hurry by Nigerians and major Civil Society Organisations. Okolie was arrested on allegations of being a spy and girlfriend of IPOB member.

The Police alleged that her bank account was being used to receive money from donors and sponsors of IPOB. She was taken to Tiger Base Police, and spent months there, before being moved to IRT Headquarters in Abuja.

The 21-year-old girl was arrested while on an errand for her parents. She and the commercial cyclist, who carried her on that day, were arrested. The police never reached out to her parents to tell them that Okolie had been arrested.

The distraught parents ran from pillar to post, searching for her, including going to different police stations and mortuaries.

They had already given up hope of finding her when the cyclist, who was released by the Police, went to tell them that Okolie was in the detention facility, sweeping, cooking, and doing the laundry for the police personnel.

Outraged human rights activists and lawyers had swung into action, working round the clock to secure her bail. All legal overtures made by lawyers and activists toward securing her release from prison were blocked by the police.

Eventually, she was granted bail on 23rd March 2022. There are speculations that she could have been violated by the police personnel.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice, in a judgment delivered, held the Nigeria government accountable for the unlawful detention and mistreatment of Okolie.

The court also awarded N10 million in compensation and issued directives to safeguard human rights.

Contravention of extant laws

Speaking on Police torture and extrajudicial killings, the President, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), Enugu State, Olu Omotayo Esq., said that courts in Nigeria have taken judicial notice of this problem.

He said in the case of Joshua V. State (2010) 1W.R.N. 41 page 72 paragraphs 30 – 45, the Court of Appeal; per Denton-West, JCA, stated thus, “Extrajudicial killings by policemen should henceforth stop, for it is not only undemocratic, but it also is barbaric and wicked and unless you are a relation of a victim, is only then, one would appreciate the agony, trauma and torture, this intentional extra-judicial killings by policemen have caused the citizenry in Nigeria.

“These few officers instead of carrying out their functions of arrest, investigation, possible prosecution, and maintenance of peace, would rather constitute themselves to play the role of the Judge or Court and proceed to execute indiscriminately according to their whims and caprices, people in their custody.”

Omotayo stated that perpetrators of extra-judicial killings are liable to be prosecuted for murder.

He stressed that the big problem is that authorities have looked the other way and closed their eyes to the heinous crimes being perpetrated by security agents hence the rising cases of extra-judicial killings and torture.

He explained that the Anti-Torture Act 2017, is a comprehensive law and a good attempt by the Legislature to combat the menacing monster known as torture, but the Nigerian State has not shown the will to apply this law for the benefit of the citizenry.

His words: “Section 8, Anti-Torture Act 2017; provides punishment of 25 years imprisonment for a person who commits torture.

Section 6, of the Anti-Torture Act 2017; provides that a person arrested, detained or under custodial investigation has the right to demand a physical and psychological examination by an independent and competent doctor of his choice after interrogation.”

One practice at Tiger Base Police is arresting a person in lieu, contravening Section 7 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Similarly, extortion by Tiger Base Police personnel is covered under Sections 99 and 408 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria.

Section 35(4) of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) mandates that any person arrested or detained must be brought before a court of law within a reasonable time.

At least within 24 hours. Sections 296 and 294 of the ACJA 2015 buttress the argument of detention, demanding detention should not exceed 14 days without a court order.

The Police Act 2020 emphasises human rights protections during arrests and detentions.

This reporter observed that a staggering number of suspects that are being held in Tiger Base Police or have gone through that station are alleged to be members, brothers, fathers, friends, supporters, mothers, wives, or girlfriends of IPOB members.

Mr Samuel Akpologun, a lawyer, is the Executive Director of Open Society On Justice Reform Project, an organisation with a mission to ensure access to fast and efficient justice by all.

He said that the legal status of selfdetermination movements like IPOB is a complex issue under both Nigeria and international law.

He explained that the right to selfdetermination is recognised in international law, particularly in treaties like the United Nations Charter.

Also, the International Convention on Civil and People’s Rights, Article 1. Article 20 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights talks about the right to self-determination and further talks about instances where that self-determination can be expressed, said Akpologun.

He added: “These international treaties, these legal instruments affirm that all people have the right to self-determination, including the right to freely determine their political status and pursue economic, social, and cultural development.

“However, the right is generally understood within the framework of decolonisation or a situation of severe oppression, like the issue of Apartheid in South Africa.

It does not, however, automatically translate to a right of or right to secession, which I think that IPOB is trying to canvas for.”

This report was supported by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre as part of its interventions in South east insecurity and its impact on human rights, civic space and development.