Gory, Horrific Tales Of Massacre In Kwara Communities

Some victims were locked in shops, houses and set ablaze

Tuesday, February 3, 2026, was indeed a black and tragic day for the people of Woro and Nuku communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State as armed bandits in their numbers launched ferocious attacks on the hapless people, leaving in its wake close to 80 people dead, properties set ablaze, while reports also indicated that close to 40 people were abducted by the marauding non-state actors. Incidentally, the people were reportedly killed for refusing to be indoctrinated by extremist members of the Mamuda terrorists.

Eyewitnesses, who described the incident as gruesome, dastardly and animalistic, said, “two days after the gory incident, the remains of burnt vehicles and motor- cycles litter the communities, while some structures set on fire by the bandits are still burning”.

The younger brother of the Traditional Ruler of Woro community, Mr Umar Ali, in a telephone conversation with Saturday Telegraph said that, “the attackers invaded the community around 5:00 p.m, arriving on motorcycles, and surrounding the town, shooting sporadically from different directions”.

He added: “They came around 5:00 p.m. and completely surrounded the community and started shooting sporadically from all angles, so nobody could escape. “Residents who attempted to flee were shot, while those who surrendered were gathered at the palace of the village head, where they were tied up and killed. “Some victims were burnt alive inside shops and houses after the attackers locked them in and set the buildings ablaze.

“We physically counted 75 corpses within the town, but people are suggesting the number of those abducted, especially women, could be over 100. “The wife of the traditional ruler, Hauwa Umar, his mother and three of his children were among those abducted during the attack, making it five people from his household unaccounted for.”

The community was thrown into panic, with many residents fleeing their homes, leaving the town almost deserted, another added. “The people are so scared and the com- munity is nearly empty. What we need now is increased security presence to restore confidence and allow people to return,” he said.

Ali lamented that there had been prior intelligence reports of a possible attack, which were reportedly communicated to the local government authorities and shared with higher levels of government, wondering why no positive action was taken by government and security agencies to prevent the ugly incident. He, however, added that soldiers had earlier patrolled the area on a day the attackers were expected to strike, which he believed discouraged them to strike at that time.

However, Ali said there was no security presence during Tuesday’s attack, and that security operatives only arrived after many victims had died from gunshot wounds due to lack of immediate medical attention.

“The injured were later taken to the General Hospital, but some were referred to the Teaching Hospital,” he said. Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had condemned the attack, which, according to him, was a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following the ongoing counterterrorism campaigns in parts of the state and the successes so far recorded.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who had visited the two affected communities, expressed heartfelt condolences to Woro and Nuku communities on the sad incident, especially the families affected in the Tuesday attack.

At the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, the visibly shaking traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Muazu Omar, told the Governor that, “75 people were killed for their refusal to be indoctrinated by the Mahmuda group.”

The Chairman of the Kaiama local government painted a gory picture of how people were killed and abducted, including the children and wives of the village head who was absent when the incident happened.

The Governor, while responding, told them that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of an army battalion in the state to rout the bandits. Meanwhile, bodies of 78 victims of the dastardly attack were reported to have been recovered, while burial according to Islamic rites had been performed.

“They performed the funeral prayers (janazah) on the corpses at about 6.30pm this evening shortly before the evening (magrib) prayer,” a source in the community said.

The member representing Gwanabe/ Gwaria constituency of Kaiama local government area in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Saidu Baba Ahmed, who witnessed the funeral prayer confirmed the development, adding that the 78 corpses comprised 75 males and three females.

The lawmaker said the corpses were given mass burial in batches of 10, 15 and 20, while “35 residents were abducted and whisked away into the bush by the armed bandits”.

He added: “We recovered 78 corpses – 75 males, three females. We performed janazah (funeral prayer) on the corpses around 6.30pm. We commenced burying the corpses in batches. Some were put together in 10, 15 and 20 and given mass burial.

Military handicapped, too much ungoverned spaces – Col Lakale

A former Brigade Commander in Operation Lafiya Dole, Col Yahaya Lakale (rtd), meanwhile has said the Nigerian military is handicapped in its fight against insecurity due to inadequate manpower, saying that “there are several ungoverned spaces across the country.”

Lakale made the assertion on Friday, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, against the backdrop of recent attacks by non-state actors in several parts of the country; the latest and most devastating one in recent time happening in Kwara State earlier in the week.

According to him, the absence of sufficient security presence is responsible for rising insecurity in many local government areas, particularly in the North-Central region and other parts of Nigeria.

He noted that some of the affected local governments are close to the border with the Republic of Benin, adding that the lack of security presence has led to the wanton destruction of lives and property.

Lakale also referenced the recent at- tack in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where more than 70 people were reportedly killed by suspected ter- rorists on Tuesday. “For instance, we have a battalion in Kainji, Niger State. That battalion has a lot of equipment, but it is handicapped because of manpower. “From Kainji to Kaiama is not more than a 30 to 40-kilometre drive.

Yet, that battal- ion has enormous responsibilities. Terror- ists that have been arrested are kept there, and they are responsible for their security. “The area is vast; Borgu and Agwara Local Government areas alone are bigger than some states in Nigeria. One of the major challenges facing security in the area, particularly the armed forces, is lack of manpower,” he said.

While acknowledging that the military is doing its best, Lakale stressed that the available personnel are grossly inadequate, describing Agwara Local Government Area as largely ungoverned. “As I speak to you, Agwara Local Gov- ernment has about 70 policemen for the entire area.

You can imagine that. “Outside New Bussa, Wawa and their immediate environs, once you leave Wawa and enter the game reserve from Rumma to Banana and other communities, there is virtually no security presence,” he said. He added that although an operational base was recently established in Banana, the personnel there are few and largely confined to defending the town and surrounding villages.

“They are not many, and they hardly leave Banana town. They are mainly there to protect the town and its immediate environs,” he said.