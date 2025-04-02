Goronyo Hails Tinubu’s Strides In Addressing Insecurity, Road Dev’t

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for his efforts in tackling insecurity and gradually restoring peace in Sokoto State.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, praised the president’s commitment to security, particularly during the Ramadan fasting period.

Goronyo also acknowledged President Tinubu’s support in the fight against insecurity, noting that his initiative to engage various stakeholders, including the army, police, and DSS, has significantly reduced security incidents in some areas.

Speaking on road infrastructure, the Minister explained that the government inherited over 36,000 kilometers of roads across Nigeria, many of which are in a deplorable State.

He emphasized the urgent need for road construction and maintenance to improve the Country’s infrastructure.

Goronyo reassured Nigerians that the Federal government, under President Tinubu’s leadership, remains committed to completing these inherited road projects.

He noted that some of these roads had been in poor condition for over 40 years since their initial construction and asphalt overlay.

Given that asphalt roads typically last no more than 15 years, he stressed the importance of adopting more durable construction methods.

To address these challenges, the Minister pointed to the recent re-award of the contract for the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, which is expected to be completed within 14 months.

The project will utilize rigid concrete, a more expensive but highly durable material, ensuring that the roads last over 50 years.

This initiative aligns with the ongoing reconstruction of the Sokoto-Gusau-Zaria road, which is also being built using concrete technology.

Goronyo reiterated that President Tinubu’s engagement with security agencies and stakeholders has significantly contributed to reducing insecurity in affected areas.

He further praised the president’s commitment to the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which focuses on improving Nigerians’ lives through economic growth, inclusivity, access to capital, and infrastructure development.

In conclusion, the Minister congratulated President Tinubu on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and extended his felicitations to the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, APC leader Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar III.

