Goronyo Empowers APC Youths With 25 Motorcycles

As part of the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has distributed 25 motorcycles to youths in his hometown of Goronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The gesture, aimed at supporting youth empowerment and promoting ongoing developmental efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, is part of the Minister’s broader commitment to grassroots development and social inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Minister Goronyo emphasized that the distribution of motorcycles was designed to provide a reliable source of livelihood for young people, particularly those involved in education, agriculture, and small-scale enterprises.

“This initiative is part of my personal contribution to supporting the efforts of the Sokoto State Government and President Tinubu’s administration in promoting youth empowerment, job creation, and community development,” he said.

He noted that the motorcycles would ease transportation challenges faced by young people and enhance their daily activities, enabling them to be more productive and self-reliant.

Goronyo also credited his inspiration to the exemplary leadership of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Governor Ahmad Aliyu, both of whom have prioritized youth-focused initiatives in their respective leadership roles.

“Their dedication to empowering the youth has guided my own efforts in reaching out to young people with meaningful support,” the Minister stated.

Beneficiaries of the motorcycles expressed their appreciation, commending Minister Goronyo for his commitment to public service and pledging continued support for his political aspirations.

Traditional leaders, political allies, and community stakeholders present at the event also lauded the Minister for his proactive representation and unwavering focus on the welfare of the people in Goronyo and beyond.

“This initiative complements the significant achievements of both the state and federal governments,” Goronyo added, reaffirming his dedication to further initiatives that would foster economic growth and social development at the grassroots level.

The event marked a symbolic moment in the Democracy Day celebrations in Sokoto State, reflecting the ongoing commitment of public officials to bridge gaps in development through targeted community-based interventions.

