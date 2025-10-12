Goronyo Donates Medical Supplies To Combat Cholera In Sokoto

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has donated medical supplies to the people of Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State to help curb the recent cholera outbreak affecting several communities in the area.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Maryam Sanusi, the intervention was warmly received by state government officials and community stakeholders. The initiative aims to strengthen the response efforts of local health authorities in combating the fast-spreading disease.

Sanusi stated that during the presentation of the medical items, the Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Engr. Zubairu Yari Goronyo, represented by the Deputy Director of Health expressed deep appreciation to the Minister, describing the gesture as “timely, thoughtful, and consistent with the Minister’s well-known compassion for his people.”

“We are not surprised by this act of kindness,” Engr. Zubairu said. “The Honourable Minister has always demonstrated uncommon empathy and a genuine sense of responsibility toward his people. His heart is always with Goronyo and Sokoto State as a whole.”

The donated materials include injections, antibiotics, oral rehydration solutions, drips, multivitamin supplements, and sanitary materials, items considered crucial in managing cholera cases and preventing further spread.

A visibly emotional Chairman of the Goronyo Local Government chapter of the ruling party, Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, praised the Minister’s humanitarian spirit and urged other public office holders to emulate his example.

“This is leadership in action,” he said. “Our Minister has shown once again that he cares deeply for his people. We pray that others in positions of power follow his footsteps.”

Similarly, Dr. Aliyu Garba, who spoke on behalf of the Minister, commended Goronyo’s consistent support to women and families in the community.

“We are indeed proud of our son, Bello Goronyo. May Almighty Allah continue to bless him and strengthen him to do more for our people,” he prayed.

Some NGO officials present described the initiative as a timely humanitarian response that underscores the importance of leadership rooted in empathy, community service, and proactive governance.