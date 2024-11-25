New Telegraph

November 25, 2024
Gordon Brown Declares Opposition To Assisted Dying In UK Law

Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown has gone public with his opposition to a new law on assisted dying.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which would allow some terminally-ill people to have a medically-assisted death, is set to be debated by MPs on Friday.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has introduced the bill, saying it could prevent harrowing deaths, following a long campaign by supporters of the position, including Esther Rantzen, who believe the law needs to be changed.

Brown told BBC Radio 4’s Sunday programme that “people want to know what the evidence is for the scale of the challenge”, and called for more debate on the issue.

