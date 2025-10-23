Google, World Bank Forge AI Alliance To Build Digital Infrastructure

In a move to accelerate digital transformation globally, Google and the World Bank Group has announced a new collaboration to construct AI-powered public digital infrastructure for emerging markets.

The alliance will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence technology, including its Gemini models, alongside the World Bank’s development expertise to help governments rapidly deploy interoperable digital networks.

These systems, known as Open Network Stacks, are designed to function as core digital infrastructure, enabling citizens to access vital services in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and skills training.

A key feature of the initiative is its accessibility, allowing individuals to interact with these AI-driven services in over 40 languages, even on basic devices without advanced capabilities.

The partnership follows a successful pro bono pilot project in Uttar Pradesh, India, which assisted thousands of smallholder farmers in improving their profitability.

To ensure a sustainable and open ecosystem, Google.org is providing funding to the new nonprofit Networks for Humanity (NFH). This support will aid in building universal digital infrastructure, establishing regional innovation labs, and piloting social impact applications around the world.