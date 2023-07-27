Google, Verve Partner To Allow Naira Payment On Play Store

Google has partnered with Verve, the largest domestic card scheme in Africa, to make digital transactions on Google Play Store easier and more accessible for Nigerians, according to a press release.

The statement said that as a result of the partnership, Nigerians can now use their Verve cards to make purchases on the Google Play Store. “Under this new arrangement, Google will process Verve transactions within Nigeria.

These transactions will be undertaken in Nigerian naira, and treated as local transactions by the coun- try’s banking institutions. As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store,” the statement added.

Commenting on the partnership, Anthea Crawford, Head of Retail and Payment Partnerships, Google Play, said: