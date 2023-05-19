Google Unveils Programmes To Celebrate Africa Day

As Africa gears up for Africa Day, coming up on May 25, an event that marks the founding of the African Union and celebrates the continent’s quest for unity, Google has unveiled programmes and activities to celebrate Africa’s diverse cultural heritage.

It said the activities are to provide opportunities for people all over the world to experience and engage with the creativity and richness of Africa. Speaking on the initiatives, Google Nigeria, Interim Lead, Olumide Balogun, said: “Africa Day is a celebration of progress, unity, and the vibrant cultures that define the continent.