Google Unveils Academy To Empower African SMEs

Google has opened applications for the 2025 Hustle Academy, a programme designed to equip small and medium-sized businesses across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The search engine giant announced this in a statement on Thursday, stating that the program will retain its AI-powered business training while introducing a new season of the “Hustle Academy Brings You” speaker series.

The big tech said the initiative is part of its commitment to supporting SMBs, which play a critical role in driving economic growth across Africa but often face challenges such as limited access to funding, inadequate business resources, and lack of specialised skills.

Google’s Hustle Academy directly addresses these challenges by providing practical training, expert mentorship, and a robust entrepreneurial network, enabling SMBs to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential, the company said. Unveiled in 2022, the Hustle Academy has supported over 15,000 SMBs who have completed the boot camp.

The 2025 edition is expected to equip more entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to scale their businesses in the digital economy.

The Head of B2B Marketing, SSA at Google, Kristy Grant, stated: “We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs.”

