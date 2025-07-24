Google Unveils $37m AI Investment In Africa

Google has announced a $37 million investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Africa.

The investment, unveiled on Thursday, is a cumulative package comprising both new and previously unannounced funding targeted at research, talent development, and infrastructure.

The initiative includes strategic funding and partnerships designed to strengthen AI research, support African languages, improve food systems, expand digital skills, and build long-term research capacity.

A major component is the AI Collaborative for Food Security, a multi-partner initiative backed by $25 million from Google.org. The program aims to bring together researchers and nonprofit organizations to co-develop AI tools for early hunger forecasting, improving crop resilience, and providing tailored guidance to smallholder farmers. The goal is to help make African food systems more adaptive, equitable, and resilient in the face of climate and economic shocks.

In addition, Google announced a $3 million grant to the Masakhane Research Foundation, an open research collective advancing AI tools in over 40 African languages. This funding will support the creation of high-quality datasets, machine translation models, and speech tools to make digital content more accessible to millions in their native languages.

To further foster innovation, Google is launching a catalytic funding initiative for AI-driven startups addressing real-world challenges. The platform will blend philanthropic capital, venture investment, and technical expertise to help over 100 early-stage startups scale solutions in agriculture, healthcare, education, and other vital sectors. Participating startups will receive mentorship, access to tools, and technical support to ensure responsible development.

As part of its infrastructure push, Google is also launching the AI Community Center in Accra, Ghana, the first of its kind in Africa. The Center will serve as a hub for AI learning, experimentation, and collaboration, hosting training sessions, community events, and workshops. Its programming will focus on four pillars: AI literacy, community technology, social impact, and arts and culture.

To meet rising demand for digital and AI skills, Google is rolling out 100,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships for students in higher education institutions across Ghana. These fully-funded, self-paced programs will offer training in AI Essentials, Prompting Essentials, IT Support, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity.

Beyond Ghana, Google.org is committing an additional $7 million to support AI education in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana. This will fund academic institutions and nonprofits developing localized AI curricula, online safety training, and cybersecurity programs.

Google.org also announced two new $1 million grants to bolster AI research capacity across Africa. One grant will support the African Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AfriDSAI) at the University of Pretoria for applied AI research and training. The second goes to the Wits Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (MIND) Institute in South Africa to fund MSc and PhD students conducting foundational AI research.

Commenting on the initiative, James Manyika, Google’s Senior Vice President for Research, Labs, and Technology & Society, said:

“Africa is home to some of the most important and inspiring work in AI today. We are committed to supporting the next wave of innovation through long-term investment, local partnerships, and platforms that help researchers and entrepreneurs build solutions that matter.”

Yossi Matias, Vice President of Engineering and Research at Google, added:

“This new wave of support reflects our belief in the talent, creativity, and ingenuity across the continent. By building with local communities and institutions, we’re supporting solutions that are rooted in Africa’s realities and built for global impact.”

He noted that these new initiatives build on Google’s ongoing efforts across the continent, including AI-powered maternal health dashboards in Ghana and Nigeria, wildfire alerts in East Africa, and the development of regional language models by teams in Accra and Nairobi.

“They also reflect Google’s continued focus on shared infrastructure, open research, and inclusive innovation that ensures AI works for everyone,” he added.